Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 657,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,066% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

WARNING: “Rurelec (RUR) Shares Up 16.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/rurelec-rur-shares-up-16-7.html.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec Plc engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.