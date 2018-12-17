Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $863.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.46%. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

