Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 140,038 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 741,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,210 shares in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Micro Focus International stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/russell-investments-group-ltd-sells-140038-shares-of-micro-focus-international-plc-mfgp.html.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.