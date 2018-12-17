Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Stake Lowered by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,010,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 459,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 449,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432,295 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,983,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 387,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of RHP opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.83 per share, for a total transaction of $988,140.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

