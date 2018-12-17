Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2235 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

GUDB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.03. 25 shares of the stock traded hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/sage-esg-intermediate-credit-etf-gudb-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-22.html.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.