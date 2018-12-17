Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.20. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,400 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $67,332.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,553,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,424,000 after buying an additional 1,478,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,051,000 after buying an additional 3,215,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,784,000 after buying an additional 50,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,863,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,784,000 after buying an additional 50,875 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,983,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,860,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

