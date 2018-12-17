ScanSource (SCSC) and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (KGDEY) Head to Head Survey

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 1.11% 9.57% 4.22% KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ScanSource has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ScanSource and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 2 0 3.00 KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR.

Dividends

KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ScanSource does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScanSource and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.85 billion 0.24 $33.15 million $3.11 11.75 KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR $340.91 million 8.45 $45.88 million N/A N/A

KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ScanSource.

Summary

ScanSource beats KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

