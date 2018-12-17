Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $51.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.4071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

