SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS)’s share price fell 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.18 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.57). 177,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 59,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get SCS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from SCS Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/scs-group-scs-stock-price-down-11.html.

SCS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.