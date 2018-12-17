SecretCoin Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $26,862.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00002093 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 271% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000169 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

