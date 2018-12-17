SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,063,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $11,376,062.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,144,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,828,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/sei-investments-seic-shares-sold-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.