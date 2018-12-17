Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

SMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 135,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $850.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the third quarter worth $271,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.