Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $200,000 in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

