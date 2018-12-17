Serco Group (SRP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Serco Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.18 ($1.40).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 96.40 ($1.26). 1,088,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

