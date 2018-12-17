SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 43,907 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Carrols Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.64 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

