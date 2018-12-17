SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Aecom (ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aecom by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Aecom during the second quarter worth $565,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

