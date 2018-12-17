SGL Carbon (SGLFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

