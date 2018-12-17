Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.10.

SJR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.66. 48,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

