Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Drops By 93.4%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,792 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 678,378 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

