Short Interest in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Decreases By 45.9%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,389,172 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 2,569,321 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NEOS stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin acquired 17,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $36,074.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Heller acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $161,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

