Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Increases By 53.5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,268 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the November 15th total of 1,699,684 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,254,843 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $87.20 on Monday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,346,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,094,000 after buying an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

