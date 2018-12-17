Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 873.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,662,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,719. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $94.20.

