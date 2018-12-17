Smoke (SMOKE) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $870,276.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoke coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smoke has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smoke Profile

Smoke (CRYPTO:SMOKE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2018. Smoke’s total supply is 42,763,353 coins and its circulating supply is 20,125,926 coins. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork. Smoke’s official Twitter account is @SMOKE_io.

Smoke Coin Trading

Smoke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

