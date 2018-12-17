Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

