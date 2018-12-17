SOILcoin (SOIL) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One SOILcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOILcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. SOILcoin has a total market cap of $9,939.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.02668522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00823614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.02564706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.01241658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00112836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.01582173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00348658 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00024341 BTC.

About SOILcoin

SOILcoin (SOIL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The official website for SOILcoin is soil.cash. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

