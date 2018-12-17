Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cummins (CMI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news impact score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $117,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,937.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $6,302,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

