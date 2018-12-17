Sonic Co. (SONC) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Sonic worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,326,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 645,244 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 2nd quarter worth $10,600,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 3rd quarter worth $8,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SONC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic from $34.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens downgraded Sonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Sonic stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Sonic Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $3,855,970.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

