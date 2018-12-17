SONO Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.01994313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00449993 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00019689 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014704 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00187978 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008294 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 713,779 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.