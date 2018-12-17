Southern Copper (SCCO) versus Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern Copper and Alderon Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 4 1 0 1.60 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $40.96, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Alderon Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 3.71 $728.50 million N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 13.24% 14.97% 6.86% Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Alderon Iron Ore on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Alderon Iron Ore

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

