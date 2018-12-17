SP Asset Management Buys Shares of 82,296 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

SP Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,296 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

MSFT opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $816.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

