Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,954. The stock has a market cap of $295.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of -1.44. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.08%.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 351,572 shares of company stock worth $2,997,941 over the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

