SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 392.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $260.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

