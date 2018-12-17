SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Position Raised by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,350.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,372 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 941,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,258,000 after purchasing an additional 501,695 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 306.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 357,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 269,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,533.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 209,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

