SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Stake Lowered by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,903,000 after buying an additional 227,920 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $316.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $315.32 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

