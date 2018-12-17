SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.47 Million

Brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $545.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $554.90 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $529.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPX Flow by 205.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,661. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.43.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

