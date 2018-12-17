Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells $6,585,997.20 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $6,585,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $6,263,497.65.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $6,820,917.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $6,418,050.15.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $7,368,032.85.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $8,202,616.35.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $7,395,852.30.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,571,011.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $7,964,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $8,281,953.30.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $10,063,428.45.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.14 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -621.40 and a beta of 4.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Square by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Square by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Square by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Square by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Square by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

