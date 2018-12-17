SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.42% of SRC Energy worth $311,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other SRC Energy news, EVP Nicholas Spence bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.69 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

