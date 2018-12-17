Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWK. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

SWK stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after purchasing an additional 758,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 613,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

