Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,190,907 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Starbucks worth $153,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

