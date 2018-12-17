Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.23.

Starbucks stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 73,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 474,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

