Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Steem has a total market cap of $72.09 million and $590,890.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex and Huobi. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.02556668 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.02243003 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003835 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 320,305,698 coins and its circulating supply is 303,331,604 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Poloniex and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

