Steps (STEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $20,474.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Steps has traded flat against the dollar. One Steps coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Steps has a market capitalization of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steps alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps Profile

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Buying and Selling Steps

Steps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.