Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 17th (ASH, CCL, CSL, IDRA, IGY, RGNX, SU, TWIN, VNOM, WFT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 17th:

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Innogy (ETR:IGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $127.50 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

