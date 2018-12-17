Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 17th (ASH, CCL, CSL, IDRA, IGY, RGNX, SU, TWIN, VNOM, WFT)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 17th:

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Innogy (ETR:IGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $127.50 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply