Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,615,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 315,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,033,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,601,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,777,000 after purchasing an additional 400,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,785,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,609,000 after purchasing an additional 560,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,463,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,262,000 after purchasing an additional 326,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 422,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,113. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

