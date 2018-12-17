Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.20 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,386 shares of company stock worth $9,793,499. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

