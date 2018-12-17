Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 723.2% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 875,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,470,000 after purchasing an additional 768,710 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 312,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,526 shares of company stock valued at $607,048. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/stryker-co-syk-shares-bought-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.