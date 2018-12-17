Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,832,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after buying an additional 843,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Jane Swift sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $62,451.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SPH opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

