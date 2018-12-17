Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $172.29 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-trims-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.