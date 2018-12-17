Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Holdings Lifted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

