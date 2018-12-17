Suncor Energy (SU) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.tipranks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

NYSE SU traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 53,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,029. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 805,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,481,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,719,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

